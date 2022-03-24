Badger East — Boys

Versatility was the operative word for Brady Helbing this season. The Beaver Dam senior could do a lot, depending on the circumstances of the game and what the situation called for.

And it was reflected in his stats.

Helbing averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game, numbers that secured him a spot on the second team of the Badger East Confererence's postseason awards list.

He also led the team in deflections at 1.7 per game.

Joining Helbing as All-Badger East from Beaver Dam was senior Tyler Bunkoske, the Golden Beavers' leading scorer (16.5 ppg) who garnered honorable mention.

Bunkoske finishes his career as Beaver Dam's sixth all-time leading scorer (1,027 points). The Golden Beavers tied for fourth in the conference this year (7-7, 14-13 overall) and won a regional title, in Division 2, for the first time since 2017.

Max Weisbrod, a senior from DeForest who averaged 21.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game and led the Norskies to the league championship (12-2) as well as to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals and a 23-5 overall record, was picked as the league's Player of the Year.

ALL-BADGER EAST CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the year — Max Weisbrod, Sr., DeForest.

FIRST TEAM — Max Weisbrod*, Sr., DeForest; Jack Campion*, Sr., Milton; Andrew Keller*, Sr., Waunakee; Josh Jansen, Sr., DeForest; Nate Gapinski, Sr., Watertown.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Brady Helbing, Sr., Beaver Dam; Drew Evans, Sr., Fort Atkinson; Brogan McIntyre, Jr., Milton; Ty Fernholz, Soph., Stoughton; Joey Fuhremann, Sr., Waunakee.

HONORABLE MENTION

Beaver Dam — Tyler Bunkoske, Sr. DeForest — Tim Frederickson, Sr., and Brody Hartig, Jr. Fort Atkinson — Carson Baker, Sr. Milton — Tommy Widner, Sr. Monona Grove — Jordan Hibner, Sr. Stoughton — Luke Fernholz, Sr., and Sawyer Schipper, Soph. Watertown — Ollie Meyers, Sr. Waunakee — Aidan Driscoll, Sr.

