Badger East — Girls

Gabby Wilke's freshman year, in 2020-21, was marred by injury.

Her sophomore year was not, and as a result she was able to average 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocked shots per game, a portfolio that garnered her unanimous first team All-Badger East honors.

Beaver Dam, (25-3 overall) which went 14-1 in league play and won its 12th straight conference title — although there was no league season in 2020-21 due to the pandemic, so the streak was interrupted by a year — also landed Kylie Wittnebel on the first team.

Wittnebel, a 6-foot-1 junior post, averaged 9.7 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Also for the Golden Beavers, who advanced to the WIAA Division 2 sectional finals a year after their 24-game postseason winning streak — second-longest in state history — came to an end, senior Leila Ashley, junior Bella Oestreicher and sohomore Anni Salettel received honorable mention.

ALL-BADGER EAST CONFERENCE — GIRLS

FIRST TEAM — Gabby Wilke*, Soph., Beaver Dam; Kylie Wittnebel, Jr., Beaver Dam; Rylan Oberg, Soph., DeForest; Jaelyn Derlein, Jr., DeForest; Taylor Marquart, Sr., Fort Atkinson; Avery Poole*, Sr., Monona Grove; Ava Loftus*, Sr., Stoughton; Drew Hinrichs, Soph., Watertown; Ashley Sawicki, Sr., Waunakee; Lauren Meudt, Sr., Waunakee.

*Unanimous

HONORABLE MENTION

Beaver Dam — Bella Oestreicher, Jr., Anni Salettel, Soph., and Leila Ashley, Sr. DeForest — Aspin Kelliher, Jr. Fort Atkinson — Elly Kohl, Jr. Milton — Saige Radke, Sr. Monona Grove — Taylor Moreau, Jr., and Abbey Inda, Soph. Stoughton — Annie Tangeman, Sr., and Maddie Reott, Soph. Watertown — Lily Oiler, Soph., Lily Gifford, Sr., Ellie Demet, Soph., and Riley Quinn, Sr. Waunakee — Kylee Grabarski, Sr., and Ava Bryan, Sr.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.