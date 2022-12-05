Badger Lightning vs. Rock County Fury girls hockey, Friday, 7 p.m.

The Badger Lightning had its best season in seven years last winter as it finished the 2021-22 campaign 9-14-0 after losing its playoff opener. An early season league clash against the Rock County Fury provides a great measuring stick. The Lightning won nine games last season, their most since 2014-15 and return the league’s second-leading point scorer from last season in senior Kayla Capener. The Fury meanwhile return six players with at least 10 points.