Badger West — Boys

Cooper Roberts showed he was one of the top players in the Badger West Conference last season, averaging 16.2 points per game.

Unfortunately for the Portage senior, however, the league didn’t recognize an all-conference team due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the result of the fact there wasn't a league schedule at all due to the pandemic, only non-conference games.

Roberts continued to shine as one of the league’s best this winter and this time he was rewarded in kind, garnering first-team all-league honors to lead the group of area honorees.

Roberts, who led the Warriors in scoring with 13.7 points per game, good for fifth in the league, was joined by the other top-four leading scorers in the Badger West on the top team. Monroe seniors Carson Leuzinger and JT Seagreaves, and Oregon seniors Ryne Panzer and Deaken Bush all earned unanimous first-team honors to join Roberts, with Leuzinger earning Player of the Year honors.

The Cheesemakers guard led the league in scoring with 20.2 points per game, narrowly ahead of Seagreaves (19.0) and Panzer (18.6).

Baraboo’s Gabe McReynolds garnered second-team honors in his send-off season, with the senior nearly averaging a double-double (12.5 points, 9.5 rebounds).

Sauk Prairie’s Devin Kerska, Reedsburg’s Jalen Roman and Portage’s Kyan Reichhoff and Erik Brouette all received honorable mention.

ALL-BADGER WEST CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the Year — Carson Leuzinger, sr., Monroe.

FIRST TEAM — Carson Leuzinger*, sr., Monroe; JT Seagreaves*, sr., Monroe; Ryne Panzer*, sr., Oregon; Deaken Bush*, sr., Oregon; Cooper Roberts, sr., Portage.

* unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Gabe McReynolds, sr., Baraboo; Jackson Trudgeon, sr., Madison Edgewood; Al Deang, jr., Madison Edgewood; Paul Matthews, sr., Mt. Horeb; Madden Thome, sr., Mt. Horeb.

HONORABLE MENTION

Madison Edgewood — Mateo Jimenez, jr.; Will Schenk, sr. Mt. Horeb — Ray Woller, sr.; Rocco Richie, jr. Oregon — Jaxon Brockman, sr.; Casey Schoenecker, jr. Portage — Erik Brouette, sr.; Kyan Reichhoff, sr. Reedsburg — Jalen Roman, jr. Sauk Prairie — Devin Kerska, jr.

