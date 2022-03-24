Badger West — Girls

Mahra Wieman can do a lot of things well on the basketball court, but one area she excels at more than others is scoring.

The Reedsburg senior became the Beavers’ all-time leading scorer this year, ending her career with 1,771 points. The UW-Oshkosh commit, who broke Katie (Webber) Massey’s mark dating back to 2005, led the Badger West Conference in scoring at 23 points per game.

Close behind her was Reedsburg sophomore Sydney Cherney at 18.1 ppg.

In two short years, Cherney could eclipse Wieman’s all-time scoring record. Only time will tell. For now, though, the two are linked in that they were the only two unanimous first-team selections on this year’s all-league team.

Wieman and Cherney were part of the conference’s 10-player first-team, which also included Reedsburg senior Trenna Cherney (13.7 ppg), who also went over 1,000 career points.

Leading the other area picks were Baraboo junior Taylor Pfaff (13.0 points, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game) and the Sauk Prairie duo of junior Maggie Hartwig (11.8 ppg) and sophomore McKayla Paukner (9.7 ppg).

Portage went without any first-team selections, but sophomore Estella Brees and junior Asja McCall each garnered honorable mention honors.

ALL-BADGER WEST CONFERENCE — GIRLS

FIRST TEAM — Mahra Wieman*, sr., Reedsburg; Sydney Cherney*, soph., Reedsburg; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Sam Schmitt, soph., Oregon; Maggie Hartwig, jr., Sauk Prairie; Amber Grosse, sr., Madison Edgewood; Ally Barth, sr., Madison Edgewood; Taylor Pfaff, jr., Baraboo; Grace Vesperman, sr., Mt. Horeb; McKayla Paukner, soph., Sauk Prairie.

*Unanimous

HONORABLE MENTION

Baraboo — Caitlyn Frank, soph. Madison Edgewood — Taya Fernandez, soph.; Madison Foley, jr. Monroe — Taylor Jacobson, jr. Mt. Horeb — Emma Anderson, sr. Oregon — Lily Eisele, sr.; Emily Mortenson, sr.; Delaney Nyenhuis, soph. Portage — Estella Brees, soph.; Asja McCall, jr. Reedsburg — Grace Benish, sr.,; Mckenzie Bestor, sr.; Macie Wieman, sr. Sauk Prairie — Erelyn Apel, soph.; Kassia Marquardt, sr.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.