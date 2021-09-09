Bailey
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Wisconsin Dells Wo-Zha-Wa Days festival will return for its 54th year after it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and is the events plan…
A Missouri man secretly installed a video camera in a bathroom at his home and recorded guests during a pool party there, authorities say.
JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested for an alleged fifth offense of oper…
A man was charged Monday with selling marijuana and up to 50 grams of methamphetamine out of a Baraboo home.
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
Baraboo improves to 3-0 after running for 429 yards, including 305 from Luna Larson, while holding Monona Grove to 22 rushing yards on 23 carries.
Nancy Zieman’s legacy continues as a new retail store and a mural featuring her likeness come to downtown Beaver Dam this fall.
JUNEAU – A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was found guilty on Thursday for mailing a cellular phone to an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.
An Elroy man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated after allegedly fleeing from police while drinking in his vehicle.