Baraboo (5-1, 4-0) at Reedsburg (5-1, 3-1)

This is the 135th meeting between the Thunderbirds and Beavers, which is the most between two rivals in Wisconsin. The series is all tied up at 64-64-6 and will be the first meeting in the Mississippi Valley Conference where both teams are at the top. Baraboo is coming off a big 35-31 victory over La Crosse Logan, led by quarterback Luke Vittengl’s 64 passing yards and ran for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Beavers on the other hand had their teeth smacked in a 35-0 loss to Onalaska last week, so they’re looking to bounce back and nothing would beat a victory over a bitter rival at home.