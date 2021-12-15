Baraboo adopts new five year plan for city parks, outdoor recreation

Authorized the city to enter into a $14,405 contract with Madison-based Redevelopment Resources to create the city’s first Comprehensive Strategic Plan which would cover five to 10 years. City Administrator Casey Bradley said the strategic plan would be used along with the in-progress Economic Development Plan to develop a long-term comprehensive plan for the city. The cost will be paid from two buckets: $10,000 from the general fund and the remaining $4,405 charged back to Tax Incremental Districts.

Denied Brittanee Leverenz’ application for a tavern operator license on the recommendation of Police Chief Mark Schauf due to her pending drug charges.

Approved Bike Wisconsin’s request to camp overnight at the Baraboo Civic Center on June 16 as part of their GRABAAWR ride across Wisconsin.

Extended the expiring one-year contract with Baraboo Broadcasting Corporation for another year at a cost of $25,000, which is already included in the 2022 budget. The city plans to reevaluate the agreement next year when planning the 2023 budget.

Appointed election workers for the 2022-23 term as required by state statutes at $9.75 per hour for election inspectors and $10.75 per hour for chairpersons, which represents a $0.25 raise and is included in the budget.

Renewed the Shared Ride Taxi Service lease agreement between the city and Abby Vans Inc. for 2022, allowing the company to continue using city-owned transit vans to provide public transportation services to city residents.

Passed a resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing for Tax Incremental District 12, the principal amount of which is not expected to exceed $4.5 million.

Approved the first step in a three-step process to assess the cost of putting in new sidewalks and new curb and gutter where none currently exist, as part of the 2022 Street Improvement projects. The sidewalks are planned for about 4,030 square feet on Oak Street between 15th Avenue and Madison Street; 2,580 square feet on Mine Road between Walnut Street and Silver Drive; 1,350 square feet on Silver Drive between Mine Road and Parkside Avenue; 2,293 square feet on Badger Drive from Hitchcock Street to the east; and 5,514 square feet on Russell Street from Rachael Road to Lynn Avenue. The new curb and gutter would span about 430 feet on Oak Street between 15th Avenue and Monroe Street. Abutting properties would pay for the work.

Approved revisions to the city ordinance regarding special event licenses. The changes would require applicants requesting right-of-way closures to meet with city staff within seven days of submitting their application and to notify, within five days of the event, owners and occupants of the area that will be closed.

Authorized amending ordinance 17.18(4)(d) and the Zoning District Map to rezone the Sauk County Fairgrounds at 700 Washington Ave. as a Planned Unit Development and approved the General Development Plan, moves that will allow the fairgrounds to site new structures. Under its current zoning, the entire property is considered a front yard, thus making it a “practical impossibility to site any new structure(s),” according to meeting materials. Alderwoman Kathleen Thurow abstained.

Approved the first reading of the Specific Implementation Plan for the Planned Unit Development at Sauk County Fairgrounds. Thurow abstained.

Created section 13.19 Lead Service Line Replacement in the Baraboo Municipal Code, which requires property owners to replace lead service lines connecting to the city water system. The new ordinance will improve the city’s chances of obtaining funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ 2022 Private Lead Service Line Replacement Program.