Baraboo adopts new five year plan for city parks, outdoor recreation

Baraboo’s city council adopted a new Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan Tuesday that outlines the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department’s goals and priorities over the next five years.
Parks Director Mike Hardy said such plans are required for many grants the department pursues. The current plan expires at the end of this month.
“But most importantly, we like to show that obviously we’re working with residents, showing kind of a road map of what we’re working on,” he said.
The new plan, spanning 2022-26, passed unanimously following Hardy’s summary presentation and recommendations by the Finance Committee and Parks and Recreation Commission. Council President Joel Petty thanked him and the plan’s sub-committee for putting it together, “because it’s good work.”
Development took roughly a year, Hardy said, and included input from groups that use city outdoor facilities, as well as a community survey. The sub-committee also considered the city’s current finances, future budget projections, demographic trends and incomplete projects from past CORPs, he said.
Goals outlined in the plan include the addition of parks and trails as the city grows in population, the designing of parks to meet both group and individual recreational needs and the development of recreation programs and a trail system linking bike paths and other places of interest. Hardy said a fifth goal to increase energy efficiency and conservation practices was one of the CORP’s latest additions.
Priority projects, in order of importance according to the plan, are:
- Continued development of the Riverwalk;
- Construction of a local segment of the Great Sauk State Trail;
- Renovations to the swimming pool, skate park and other areas at Campbell Park;
- Installation of Baraboo River access areas;
- Construction of facilities and trails at the new Jackson park and conservancy sites just east of the Sauk County Fairgrounds;
- Improvements to make the city more friendly to bicyclists;
- Construction of a new splash pad at Attridge Park;
- Continued renovations of the Civic Center; and
- Continued upgrades and renovations to Pierce Park facilities.
The five-year action plan estimates the annual costs for desired projects, ranging from $9.76 million in 2023 -- largely due to the swimming pool -- and $1.03 million in 2025. Whether they actually happen, however, depends on the availability of funds. The proposal notes that it is a “wish list” and “not all projects that will be completed in the next 5 years are listed, and not all listed will be completed or financed.”
Hardy said the survey, which garnered responses from 11% of city households, found that most respondents want to see the city expand the Riverwalk and other nature trails, connect the downtown to the Riverwalk, create an access to the Great Sauk Trail, renovate or build a new swimming pool and create more indoor recreation facilities.
Regarding the Campbell Park pool, a plurality of respondents -- 42% -- supported building a new one at $7 million, versus 35% preferring to keep the existing pool but make up to $4 million in renovations, 17% wanting to spend no more than $1 million for minimum maintenance repairs and 6% not wanting any money to be spent on the pool.
It has been a subject of debate for years. Hardy said the project “should have been started years ago” because it takes years of planning and the pool’s age means increasing maintenance issues. As funding remains a sticking point, he said the Parks Commission is considering requesting a referendum to fund pool improvements, as well grants and other funding options.
“We’ve got to get some … decisions made, and there’s obviously a lot of options,” Hardy told the council. “As a staff, we don’t care which way to go, we just need direction on which way to go, so that’s going to be one of the big talking points for the Parks Commission (over the next couple of years).”
He said biking is also popular in the city, with the Parks Department “getting a lot of asks for mountain bike trails” over the past several years.
“We finally have an opportunity with some land here that would make a sensible place for mountain bike trails,” he said, referring to the new Jackson property, where city officials will be meeting with trail planners this week to develop a plan that can be used for grant applications and other funding opportunities.
In other business Tuesday, the Baraboo Common Council:
- Authorized the city to enter into a $14,405 contract with Madison-based Redevelopment Resources to create the city’s first Comprehensive Strategic Plan which would cover five to 10 years. City Administrator Casey Bradley said the strategic plan would be used along with the in-progress Economic Development Plan to develop a long-term comprehensive plan for the city. The cost will be paid from two buckets: $10,000 from the general fund and the remaining $4,405 charged back to Tax Incremental Districts.
- Denied Brittanee Leverenz’ application for a tavern operator license on the recommendation of Police Chief Mark Schauf due to her pending drug charges.
- Approved Bike Wisconsin’s request to camp overnight at the Baraboo Civic Center on June 16 as part of their GRABAAWR ride across Wisconsin.
- Extended the expiring one-year contract with Baraboo Broadcasting Corporation for another year at a cost of $25,000, which is already included in the 2022 budget. The city plans to reevaluate the agreement next year when planning the 2023 budget.
- Appointed election workers for the 2022-23 term as required by state statutes at $9.75 per hour for election inspectors and $10.75 per hour for chairpersons, which represents a $0.25 raise and is included in the budget.
- Renewed the Shared Ride Taxi Service lease agreement between the city and Abby Vans Inc. for 2022, allowing the company to continue using city-owned transit vans to provide public transportation services to city residents.
- Passed a resolution declaring official intent to reimburse expenditures from proceeds of borrowing for Tax Incremental District 12, the principal amount of which is not expected to exceed $4.5 million.
- Approved the first step in a three-step process to assess the cost of putting in new sidewalks and new curb and gutter where none currently exist, as part of the 2022 Street Improvement projects. The sidewalks are planned for about 4,030 square feet on Oak Street between 15th Avenue and Madison Street; 2,580 square feet on Mine Road between Walnut Street and Silver Drive; 1,350 square feet on Silver Drive between Mine Road and Parkside Avenue; 2,293 square feet on Badger Drive from Hitchcock Street to the east; and 5,514 square feet on Russell Street from Rachael Road to Lynn Avenue. The new curb and gutter would span about 430 feet on Oak Street between 15th Avenue and Monroe Street. Abutting properties would pay for the work.
- Approved revisions to the city ordinance regarding special event licenses. The changes would require applicants requesting right-of-way closures to meet with city staff within seven days of submitting their application and to notify, within five days of the event, owners and occupants of the area that will be closed.
- Authorized amending ordinance 17.18(4)(d) and the Zoning District Map to rezone the Sauk County Fairgrounds at 700 Washington Ave. as a Planned Unit Development and approved the General Development Plan, moves that will allow the fairgrounds to site new structures. Under its current zoning, the entire property is considered a front yard, thus making it a “practical impossibility to site any new structure(s),” according to meeting materials. Alderwoman Kathleen Thurow abstained.
- Approved the first reading of the Specific Implementation Plan for the Planned Unit Development at Sauk County Fairgrounds. Thurow abstained.
- Created section 13.19 Lead Service Line Replacement in the Baraboo Municipal Code, which requires property owners to replace lead service lines connecting to the city water system. The new ordinance will improve the city’s chances of obtaining funding from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ 2022 Private Lead Service Line Replacement Program.
- Met in closed session to consider a one-year performance performance evaluation of City Administrator Casey Bradley.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.