Baraboo at Sauk Prairie

Traditionally a Badger Conference game, the T-Birds and Eagles square off in a season-opening nonconference tilt. The traditional rivals meet at two very different points of trajectory.

Baraboo is coming off its best-ever playoff run last fall, while Sauk Prairie sputtered to an 0-9 mark in coach Randy Wallace’s first season at the helm.

Riding a four-game losing skid in the series and two straight season-opening losses, the Eagles look to get off to a better start.

Meanwhile, the T-Birds are hoping for a strong start to another promising season despite some significant turnover, including the loss of two-way star and Wisconsin commit Luna Larson.