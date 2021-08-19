Baraboo Thunderbirds

Coach: Steve Turkington, eighth season (20-44)

Last season: Baraboo had one of the best seasons in program history in 2020. The T-Birds bounced back from a 2-7 record in 2019 to go 7-2 and reach the WIAA playoffs for the second time in three years. The T-Birds won their third all-time playoff game — and first since 2005 — over Tomah before suffering a loss to Onalaska in a Division 2 regional championship game.

He’s going to be missed: Baraboo graduated 18 players in 2021, including WFCA all-region honorees Kyle Adams, Quinn Mueller, Owen Nachtigal and Jake Schaefer. Led by an offensive line featuring Adams and Schaefer, Nachtigal rushed for 868 yards and 10 touchdowns while also making 43 tackles, including one tackle for loss, despite missing time early in 2020.

He’s back: Larson isn’t the only T-Bird drawing attention. Defensively, he’ll be flanked by a familiar running mate in senior Gabe Fitzwilliams. The duo helped Baraboo pitch four shutouts and hold opponents to 11.7 points per game in 2020. The 6-foot-5 Gabe McReynolds will help lead the offensive and defensive lines, while Riley Weyh and Kane Mahoney will also fill playmaking roles on both sides of the ball.