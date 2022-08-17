Coach: Steve Turkington, ninth season, 29-47.

Last season: 9-3 overall, 5-2 Badger Small Conference, lost 29-13 to Rice Lake in Level 3 of WIAA Division 3 playoffs.

Outgoing: The Thunderbirds reached new heights last season thanks in part to an exceptionally talented 20-man senior class, led by the duo of Luna Larson and Kane Mahoney. Larson, now at Wisconsin, earned Badger Small Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as first-team all-league honors, while Mahoney was named the league’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year and was a second-team edge rusher. The pair accounted for 2,747 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, and Larson threw for 881 yards and another six scores. In all, Baraboo lost nine All-Badger Small picks.

Returning: Even with the significant losses, Baraboo isn’t in full rebuild mode. Senior Haeden Bowar and junior Ross Liegel return in the trenches after earning second-team honors at guard and defensive lineman, respectively, last fall. Bowar helped the T-Birds accrue over 3,800 yards of total offense and 32 touchdowns, while Liegel had 37 tackles, four sacks and a tackle for loss. Also back are honorable mention selections Isaac Pelland, Kyle Felt and Ben Burgess.

Outlook: Even with the significant production losses offensively, Turkington believes this year’s group “could be the most balanced offense we’ve had.” Spearheading that charge will be first-year starting quarterback Luke Vittengl, who threw for 190 yards, a touchdown and five interceptions in four games. He’ll have plenty of help up front with Bowar and Felt returning, and Liegel jumping to the other side of the trenches. There’s plenty of weapons too, led by Teflon Lee (above) at wide receiver and a litany of running backs fueled by Pelland and Burgess. Pelland will lead the charge defensively but Turkington said they will rotate plenty of players. That should help them avoid the fatigue he said hurt the T-Birds in their season-ending loss to Rice Lake in the Division 3 quarterfinals.