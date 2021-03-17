Baraboo woman allegedly steals from company, co-worker

A Baraboo woman faces up to 31 years in prison and maximum fines of $60,000 for allegedly stealing from her Lake Delton employer and taking a co-worker’s vehicle.

Madeline M. Sefkar, 20, was charged with two counts of felony burglary and one count of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, the manager of Claire’s in Lake Delton reported to authorities that there was more than $200 missing from registers at the store in June.

The manager said Sefkar was the likely suspect because she had access codes while in training. The manager also said her car had recently been stolen.

Roughly two weeks after initially speaking to the manager and investigating the use of access codes at the store that day through a security company, the Lake Delton police officer came to the store to speak to Sefkar when she was supposed to be working.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}