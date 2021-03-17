Baraboo woman allegedly steals from company, co-worker

A Baraboo woman faces up to 31 years in prison and maximum fines of $60,000 for allegedly stealing from her Lake Delton employer and taking a co-worker’s vehicle.
Madeline M. Sefkar, 20, was charged with two counts of felony burglary and one count of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, the manager of Claire’s in Lake Delton reported to authorities that there was more than $200 missing from registers at the store in June.
The manager said Sefkar was the likely suspect because she had access codes while in training. The manager also said her car had recently been stolen.
Roughly two weeks after initially speaking to the manager and investigating the use of access codes at the store that day through a security company, the Lake Delton police officer came to the store to speak to Sefkar when she was supposed to be working.
When the officer arrived, the manager said that Sefkar suddenly became ill after being told that she was going to be interviewed by the police. That day, the manager reported that another $1,759 was stolen from the store’s vault during her shift. She said Madeline had returned to the store roughly two hours after saying she had to be taken to the hospital, claiming she needed her wallet for her insurance information.
Sefkar allegedly spent some time in the back room of the store looking for it.
After she left, the manager told police she noticed that the previous day’s deposit was missing and so were her keys.
By coordinating with cell tower information, police were able to identify Sefkar as the person who took the car. A Madison police officer verified that he saw a woman getting out of the vehicle who matched the description of Sefkar and what she was wearing that day. According to the complaint, Sefkar also eventually told the owner of the car that it was at a specific address along North Henry Street in Madison, which is where it was found and where police say they saw someone matching her description exiting the car that same day.
Sefkar is scheduled to make an initial appearance April 21 in court.
