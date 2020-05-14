Bars, restaurants in Beaver Dam area start to re-open following Supeme Court decision

“We clean everything,” Ben Saliu said, adding customers had been calling to see when they will open.

“We would prefer people to be seated at every other table, but if they request to sit next to each other, we will let them, Sunview co-owner Kika Saliu said.

Local customers supported Sunview during the shutdown, Kika Saliu said. However the restaurant, which is visible from Highway 151, lost traveler traffic.

La Tapatia Mexican Grill, 1105 N. Spring St., Beaver Dam, may take a bit longer to welcome customers back after utilizing the time it was closed to do updates. A new parking lot, flooring inside and seating is being added.

“We had an update in mind before all this and thought now is the time with not having as many customers in the building,” La Tapatia’s General Manager Arturo Javier said.

Carryout sales were better for the restaurant than having it open, but Javier said they miss having the regular customers inside.

Nunatak Coffee, which has two locations in Beaver Dam, has had its drive-thru open at the Gateway Drive location since March, and owner Josiah Villmin said that the business will continue a slow opening.