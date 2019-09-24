Portage eighth-grader Mauricio Cayetano sets his model rocket up on a launchpad with the help of science teacher Jenny Karpelenia on Tuesday morning behind Wayne E. Bartels Middle School. Eighth-grade students built the rockets in small groups during science class and, during the launch, measured hang time and the maximum angle their rocket reached to later use for calculating the maximum altitude.
