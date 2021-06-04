BASEBALL: Johnson leads Beaver Dam past baraboo, 12-2 in five innings

The Beaver Dam baseball team didn't like how things turned out with Baraboo in Tuesday's matchup, losing in walk-off fashion.

The Golden Beavers' answer to that was Daelen Johnson who pitched a two-hit gem and went 3-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBIs to lead Beaver Dam to a 12-2 Badger North Conference victory over the Thunderbirds Thursday evening.

The T-birds got out to a 2-0 lead in the top half of the first inning before the Golden Beavers responded in the bottom half.

After a Ben Scharfenberg strikeout, Johnson tripled to right. He was replaced by Jacob Stinemates, who was eventually given home base off a balk to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Things got interesting for the Golden Beavers the very next inning. The Golden Beavers loaded the bases after Evan Sharkey struck out to lead things off.

Scharfenberg reached on an error that also brought two runs. Johnson had an RBI single to center to raise the lead to 4-2. Then Owen Doyle flew out to left that brought in another run to make it 5-2.

Johnson had his second RBI single in the fifth that sparked a seven-run inning for the Golden Beavers.