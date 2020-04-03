BASEBALL: On what would have been day of first game, Beaver Dam waits, wonders amid COVID-19 pandemic

A lot of years, the weather today would be cold and rainy. Or cold and windy. Or just plain cold. Winter might even be hanging around still.
That’s not the case this year, but unfortunately prep baseball teams in the area can’t take advantage.
This year, the unseasonably nice weather forecast for this weekend — and for the next seven days — amounts to nothing more than salt in the wound.
The COVID-19 pandemic has already robbed teams of the start to their seasons — potentially even their whole seasons, although that remains to be seen — and now it’s disguised as the sun, laughing in their faces.
“How many years have we had it where we have snow on the ground?” said Beaver Dam coach Nate Wilke, whose team was scheduled to open the season this afternoon at Oshkosh North. “And now it’s beautiful out and there’s nobody on the fields playing.”
Wilke was reminded of how rare it is that we have this nice of weather so soon in the spring last Friday when a Facebook memory popped up on his profile from the Golden Beavers’ 7-2 season-opening loss to Oshkosh North on March 27, 2018.
“It was mid-30s by the time that game was done,” he said, recalling how many layers he had on. “Now you’re looking at this weather and you could probably get away with just having a sweatshirt on.”
There is a silver lining, however. Games may not be happening, but at least players aren’t cooped up inside — they can at the very least get outside and play catch with a sibling or a parent, maybe even take some cuts off a tee or run the bases, to stay sharp and in shape.
“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Wilke said, “but if all of a sudden this things turn around, you’ve got to be ready.
“The nice thing with the WIAA not canceling the season is at least the kids have hope. Even if it’s the middle of May or the end of May, they’re holding out hope.”
Wilke said that some teams are having virtual practices on platforms like Google Meet in order for the whole team to stay engaged at once and for coaches to be able to provide some semblance of instruction, but as of now Beaver Dam hasn’t taken that step.
“But if this keeps dragging on,” he added, “we might down the road.”
For now, Wilke is encouraging kids to do whatever they can on their own to keep their arms fresh and to stay in condition. He understands it’s a difficult situation for everyone involved and doesn’t want to push too hard — and with kids not able to get together at the park or practice in larger groups, there’s only so much he can do, anyway.
He also knows that a lot of kids are having a hard time coming to grips with the fact that no matter how much they may practice on their own, it won’t matter if the season is indeed a total loss.
For the seniors in particular, that possibility is especially worrisome. So that’s why on Thursday afternoon Wilke and his wife Tiffany drove around town and put out signs in each of their yards expressing “We love our seniors.”
“So that was kind of neat — seeing them, talking to them,” Nate Wilke said. “We should be out on the field right now practicing, getting ready for our game tomorrow night. The whole situation just kind of sucks.”
The seniors on the team include Jeffrey Bemis, Broden Boschert, Adam Chase, Bradon Franke, Dalton Jones, Alex Schmidt, team manager Andrew Wallace, Ian Wendt-Utrie, team manager Kendall Wietzke and Eli Wilke — Nate Wilke’s son.
Nate said that the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association is continually brainstorming how the season might be organized, based on the fact there’s a broad range of possible start dates. Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order is currently set to expire on April 26, meaning if things get better by then, early May isn’t out of the question. If things linger, though, there’s no telling.
“They see the importance for the seniors to have some sort of season, even if it’s only five games or seven games,” Nate said.
The fact that Nate’s son is one of the seniors on the team mean’s the pandemic has been kind of a double whammy for Nate. Not only is he having to sit on the sidelines, but his son might miss out on his last year in a Beaver Dam uniform as well.
Eli has been a Beaver Dam bat boy since he was 4, and at the end of most of those years, as the tears rolled down the seniors’ faces, Nate would remind his son that one day he, too, would be feeling those bittersweet emotions — the happiness for what was and the sadness that it’s over, all wrapped in one.
“Now I’m kind of thinking, ‘Gosh, is he even going to get that chance to walk off the field for that last time, or was his last game as a junior last year. As a dad, that’s what’s tearing me up inside.
“This senior class, a lot of them I’ve coached since they were seven years old. So I’m just hoping they get a chance to end their careers in a good way.”
‘Fire’ lit
If and when the season gets underway, Beaver Dam won’t lack for motivation.
The Golden Beavers are coming off a year in which they took fourth in the eight-team Badger North Conference at 7-7 and were 9-12 overall, but graduation took a toll and they’re picked to finish seventh this year.
That “has fueled a fire in our boys this off-season,” Wilke said. “I think we will have a very strong team this year. We have a number of kids who contributed a lot last year as juniors (or) sophomores and we have a solid junior class coming up (from junior varsity).
“We will be very athletic and able to run the bases aggressively and I think our defense will be very good. We lost our top three pitchers from last year and if we can establish success on the mound we will definitely surprise the league.”
Boschert returns in centerfield and as a middle-of-the-order bat. He has “great power,” Wilke said, and is “primed for a great senior year.”
Meantime, Chase, who is an outfielder and pitcher, returns after batting .333 in 2019 and receiving honorable mention all-conference while Franke, who pitches and plays all over the infield and outifeld, batted .367 and also received honorable mention all-conference.
Wendt-Utrie “probably would be one of the top catchers in the league this year,” Wilke said, adding of his son Eli, a first baseman, that he has “grown and gotten stronger.” Last year was Eli’s first year manning the first sack so experience this year also is working in his favor.
Biel, who led the team with 18 RBIs last year as a sophomore, also is poised for a good spring.
“We threw him to the fire right away with him being our clean-up hitter, third or fourth pitcher and (playing) some key defensive spots,” Nate Wilke said. “He’s a power bat who will be one of the best hitters in the league, I’d think.”
In addition to the other seniors in Bemis (infielder), Schmidt (infielder/pitcher), Jones (outfielder) and Pawicz (outfielder), juniors Carter Riesen (outfielder/pitcher) Griffin Wicklund (infielder), Kyle Wheeler-Wood (outfielder) and Nick Curro (pitcher) are expected to fill starting positions ore be key players off the bench.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.