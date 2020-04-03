BASEBALL: On what would have been day of first game, Beaver Dam waits, wonders amid COVID-19 pandemic

There is a silver lining, however. Games may not be happening, but at least players aren’t cooped up inside — they can at the very least get outside and play catch with a sibling or a parent, maybe even take some cuts off a tee or run the bases, to stay sharp and in shape.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen,” Wilke said, “but if all of a sudden this things turn around, you’ve got to be ready.

“The nice thing with the WIAA not canceling the season is at least the kids have hope. Even if it’s the middle of May or the end of May, they’re holding out hope.”

Wilke said that some teams are having virtual practices on platforms like Google Meet in order for the whole team to stay engaged at once and for coaches to be able to provide some semblance of instruction, but as of now Beaver Dam hasn’t taken that step.

“But if this keeps dragging on,” he added, “we might down the road.”

For now, Wilke is encouraging kids to do whatever they can on their own to keep their arms fresh and to stay in condition. He understands it’s a difficult situation for everyone involved and doesn’t want to push too hard — and with kids not able to get together at the park or practice in larger groups, there’s only so much he can do, anyway.