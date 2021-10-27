Be a thoughtful hunting partner

The act of hunting can be an incredible companionship sport with the right company. Becoming an excellent partner is beneficial to both your enjoyment and results while outdoors.
When choosing someone to join in on the adventure, make sure you have a trusting relationship. Because of the possible accidents that can occur while hunting, it’s critical to know you can rely on a person.
One of the most prominent qualities, but sometimes forgotten by new hunters, is protecting your sweet spots. While it’s fun to brag about trophies, be vague about successful locations you navigate. If you and your partner know about a place where the big game is generous, keep the area a secret, so it doesn’t become overrun with other hunters.
Never leave
your partnerWhen you find yourself in the field with little luck or action, it can be tempting to call it a day and head back to camp. However, this is a significant flaw in partnership and can lead to safety issues if your companion chooses to hunt alone.
Always discuss reasons that make it OK to quit on an excursion and stick to the guidelines. Some may be factors like a family emergency at home, serious injuries or illnesses.
Show up on timeBe respectful of your partner by arriving on time. You should have a strict plan in place regarding when you will be set up and ready for a hunting excursion. Consider packing your gear the night before and get to bed early.
Make sure to wake up in time to travel to your location and set up your equipment before wildlife gets active.
Discuss boundariesWhile hunting can build lifelong friendships, it’s imperative to discuss the boundaries with your partner. For instance, if you are sharing a tree stand or blind, who gets dibs on the first animal that is spotted.
You should also agree on wildlife that is off-limits even if one arrives in your sights. Be respectful of each other’s wishes and ethics to eliminate disagreements and enjoy the time spent bonding.