Name: Bear Age: 5 years Weight (approx.): 14 lbs Personality: ROARRR! I'm Bear and hanging with me is like going...
Nine Beaver Dam businesses have been cited by police for selling alcohol to minors during compliance checks over two February weekends.
Dawn Manor, a historic Lake Delton house built in 1855, is in the early process of being relocated. The house, which was owned at a time by W.J. Newman, the creator of Lake Delton, was built by Captain Abraham Vanderpoel, one of the signers of the Wisconsin Constitution.
The century-old factory, its employees and the iconic lawn tractors made there were featured on an episode of “Extraordinary Stories Behind Everyday Things."
Nathan L. Schultz, 41, is charged with felony counts of intimidate victim/threaten force, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment.
The 56-year-old man died early Tuesday morning after striking a tree off Highway 12-16 in the town of Lemonweir, the Juneau County Sheriff's Office said.
22-year-old Mason L. Acuna was taken into custody in relation to the shooting that occurred on March 30 in Wisconsin Dells.
Portage business owner Mitchel Craig has been elected as the next mayor of the city in Tuesday’s election. Craig defeated incumbent Rick Dodd.
Kelsey Musgrove, 30, died from traumatic injuries she suffered during a fall down a riverbank while hiking alone in northern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Election results for contested races in the 2022 spring election.
A Wisconsin radio host claims public schools allow students who identify as “furries” to opt out of speaking in class, sit and lick their paws during gym, and bark and growl in hallways.
