You can always spend some time on https://wiscnews.com to browse the latest local news to stay informed but, did you know we have a variety of games available for you to play? Whether you’re a fan of classic word games, number puzzles or strategy and memory games we’ve got something for you in our online Games section! Available 24/7 at https://wiscnews.com/games you can enjoy the classics including crosswords, Battleships, Sudoku and word search or branch out to something new like Hashi. What are you waiting for? Get playing now! (https://wiscnews.com/games)
Beat boredom -- interact with our Games section!
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah woman was allegedly found with cocaine, methamphetamine and THC following a Mauston traffic stop where she yelled at a police office…
MAYVILLE — Fed up with complaints about garbage collection, the Mayville Common Council voted unanimously Monday to end its contract with Wast…
The city of Beaver Dam is hoping to attract a mixed-use development to a downtown property in need of improvement.
RANDOLPH – Jason White has worn many hats in his life including a police officer, caterer, and cancer survivor. But his current struggles with…
A Beaver Dam resident marked a major milestone Friday with a gun salute and a parade past his home.
The Madison man charged with burning down The Barn Restaurant & Bar and stealing from the Baraboo Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be sen…
Police recovered more than $300,000 in drugs and arrested two people after executing a search warrant at a Columbus residence May 6.
A man was charged in Columbia County Court Wednesday with multiple counts of sexually assaulting children.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, visited an organic dairy farm in Reedsburg to learn about sustainable farming and tout the importance of a…
WAUPUN — There’s been a dark cloud hovering over the Waupun prep football team since 2017.