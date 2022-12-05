Beaver Dam at DeForest girls basketball, Friday, 5:30 p.m.

The Golden Beavers have reigned supreme since joining the Badger Conference over a half-a-decade ago but they've faced many challengers in doing so. The Norskies hope to be one of those adversaries this season in the two sides’ Badger East opener. Beaver Dam came within a game of a fifth WIAA Division 2 state tournament appearance in six seasons last year, with coach Tim Chase returning a large group from that squad. DeForest came within two wins from punching its first state tournament ticket since 2014 and also boasts a deep, experienced returning core under coach Jerry Schwenn.