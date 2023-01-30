Beaver Dam at McFarland boys hockey, 7 p.m. Friday

The Golden Beavers travel to McFarland for a Badger East Conference finale. Beaver Dam entered the week at 13-5-1 overall and 9-1-0 in league play, winning seven of its last nine games with a 5-3 loss to Kenosha and a 3-3 draw against Sauk Prairie the lone blemishes. The Golden Beavers have won every game by at least two goals this season, including a 6-3 win over the Spartans on Jan. 3. McFarland (10-11-0, 6-5-0 Badger East) entered the week having split its last 10 games but scored 7 goals or more in its last three wins.