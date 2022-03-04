Beaver Dam elementary schools celebrate diversity with special night

Students in two Beaver Dam elementary schools gathered Thursday evening to celebrate diversity as a reward for the students’ gains in both mathematics and reading.

The Diversity in Learning night at Lincoln Elementary was held throughout the school with games, stories, and special performances for the students, Lincoln Elementary School Principal Crystal Bates said. Bates working with Wilson Elementary School Principal Ashley Jansma with creating the event.

“Every year each school plans a family engagement night that incorporates literacy and math,” Jansma said. “This year we focused on celebrating diversity in learning. Since this was a larger scale event, we decided to collaborate and share resources to help make this a night to remember.”

Students visited classrooms to play math games and do art projects that could be done around the world. There were food choices for students to try and appearances by the Omeycon Dance Troupe and Teju the Storyteller.

Omeycon Dance Troupe had two performances at the school. The troupe does traditional Aztec dancing-to the accompaniment of ancient drum rhythms in traditional costumes. Teju the Storyteller, Folklorist, and Oral Historian also performed. As an educator, Teju the Storyteller taught African literature, African American literature, creative writing, and English in the African American studies department at UW-Milwaukee.

“It was truly heartwarming to see our staff, students, and families come together to celebrate diversity,” Jansma said. “The Omeyocan Dance Company shared traditional Aztec dancing and storytelling. They invited students to join them towards the end of their performance. Teju The Storyteller had students singing and clapping while he performed oral storytelling. Families also had the opportunity to listen to various stories read by staff that celebrate diversity as well as engage with multicultural math activities. We also had stations for art activities like creating mural blocks and yarn weaving.”

