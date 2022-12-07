Beaver Dam Elks Lodge ready for Christmas Basket delivery

Members of the Beaver Dam Elks Lodge are in the final month of preparing for a well-loved tradition of providing food baskets to those in need around Dodge County.

The Christmas Eve day tradition is now in its 71st year with residents gathering to pack and fill the trunks and backseats of other volunteers as they dash around the area providing the meals to those in need.

The Elks estimate that more than $500,000 in food has been delivered to area residents in need since the beginning of the program.

Rob Radig, who has chaired the event for about 15 years, said that the program costs about $10,000 per year.

“Sometimes it is a little less and sometimes a little more, but that is why we really rely on donations from people,” Radig said.

The program has provided 300 to 500 baskets each year, and he believes that this year there will be between 400 and 450 baskets. The recipients are referred through local organizations such as churches, school districts, food pantries, and Dodge County Health and Human Services.

“The bulk comes through the Dodge County Toy Bank,” Radig said, and they will not have the final numbers from then until the presents are picked up this Sunday.

At this point, Radig said many of the supplies include the chickens still needed to be purchased for the baskets. Boxes contain a chicken or two, canned goods, a bag of potatoes, celery, onions and carrots, fruit, bread, eggs, butter and more.

Many local businesses provide donations of food and other items are purchased locally, Radig said. Cash donations can be sent to Beaver Dam Elks Christmas Baskets, P.O. Box 96, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

Volunteers come on the morning of Dec. 24 to Summit Ford, 100 Summit Drive, off of North Spring Street in Beaver Dam. Radig said volunteers either pack the baskets or come through the line with their vehicles to deliver the food.

“We do see some of the same volunteers coming year after year but there are always new people as well,” Radig said. “I always encourage people with kids to come and see the process of donating the baskets.”

Those who wish to help put the boxes together can come between 8 and 8:30 a.m. and drivers should arrive after 9 to 9:30 a.m. The entire process is generally finished by noon.

Dodge County Sheriff Office coordinates the efforts among deputies and other local law enforcement agencies to deliver the baskets to outlying communities.

“We serve 19 communities,” Radig said. “We love bringing the community together like this. There are families, including mine, who volunteer every year to help their neighbors and give back to the community.”