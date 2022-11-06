Beaver Dam Fire Department honors 10 members at pinning, promotion ceremony

Several members of the Beaver Dam Fire Department were honored on Friday night during a badge pinning and promotion ceremony at the fire station.

The guests of honor were those who completed their probation as paid-on-call firefighters -- Sophie Willihnganz and Joey Mays -- and those who completed one year of probationary training as a fulltime firefighter/paramedic -- Bryce Hicken, Emily Seifert, Mike Weinke and Justin Woldt. Promotions were achieved by Nick Smith to lieutenant, Kyle Nehr to lieutenant, Matt Weidler to lieutenant and Wesley Jahnke to captain.

Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle thanked the family members who attended and said their commitment to their loved ones made it possible for the fire department to provide essential emergency services to those in the Beaver Dam area.

“These 10 individuals are essential components to our team working to the common good for the Beaver Dam community," Wesle said. “As a department and as a community, we are grateful and privileged to have the 10 individuals serving on this fire department."

Willihnganz started on Feb. 1, 2020. COVID and Willihnganz's education postponed her recognition earlier. Willihnganz recently returned from the United Kingdom, where she received a master’s degree in trauma sciences.

“She always brings a positive attitude to the fire station which is always on exhibit,” Willihnganz said. “Her attitude is always extremely refreshing and a great display of her passion for fire service.”

Mays became interested in the fire department when firefighters visited while he was attending Beaver Dam High School. From the visits, he learned about the cadet program and eventually put in his application to join the fire department.

“Joey joined the department in August of 2021,” Wesle said. “To me, Joey seems to be a rarity in today’s age, and that is because he is quiet, he is hardworking, he’s honest, and he is dependable. His interest in learning the ways of the fire service is always evident, and he can always be trusted.”

Hicken’s father is a lieutenant/paramedic in Fond du Lac. His mother is a former paramedic and dispatcher. He joined the department in February 2021.

“I believe Bryce’s strongest attribute is his passion for the fire service,” Wesle said, citing Hicken's seemingly endless interest in training opportunities and his contributions as an instructor.

Seifert is the first member of her family to enter the occupation of fire service. She also joined in February 2021.

“Her contagious positivity has made her a recognizable face not only in the department but in the community,” Wesle said.

Weinke’s father was a firefighter in Baraboo and several other family members have worked as firefighters or paramedics. His fiancé is a firefighter with the Madison Fire Department. He joined in April 2021.

“Mike brings a great sense of humor along with a strong work ethic to the firehouse and is proven to be a great team member,” Wesle said.

Woldt’s father was a volunteer firefighter. He joined the Beaver Dam Fire Department in April 2021.

“Justin is an individual who is extremely goal orientated, and he is one of the hardest working members of the department,” Wesle said. “Additionally, he regularly takes time out of his day to mentor other members of the department.”

Smith is the son of Beaver Dam Deputy Fire Chief Lee Smith. He also has a cousin who is a firefighter/EMT at the Truax Fire Department. He joined the fire department in 2007.

“He is a dedicated member and takes pride in his work and the department,” Wesle said. “Nick can often be found taking on extra projects and attending extra training. He always represents the department in a positive light.”

Nehr began his career in fire service right out of high school. He joined the department in 2013.

“Kyle is extremely dedicated, which is extremely evident by his attendance,” Wesle said. “It is rare that Kyle misses a training or meeting, and he consistently turns in one of the highest response rates of all our paid on-call members. Additionally, Kyle is passionate about training and mentors many members of the fire department.”

Weidler is the third generation of his family who served with a fire department. He was hired as paid on call in 2013 and as a career firefighter/paramedic in 2016.

“Matt is what I will call a bit of a renaissance man,” Wesle said. “He has a wide array of interests and talents. He is a great resource for the department and he often knows the answer to a question even before I ask it.”

Jahnke’s father is still active with the Juneau Fire Department and both his grandfathers also served with the Juneau department. He joined the fire department in 2015 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2020.

“As a captain, Wes is tasked with leading our special operation programs,” Wesle said. “He leads by example. You will never hear him ask a member of the department to do something he will not do.”