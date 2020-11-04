Beaver Dam fire staffing referendum passes handily

Voters in the city of Beaver Dam approved a referendum by large margins to raise the tax levy and fund six new positions in the fire department in Tuesday's election.
Voters approved of the referendum by 5,127 "yes" votes to 2,591 “no” votes, or 66.43 percent approval to 33.57 percent disapproval.
The revenue from the referendum will cover six full-time firefighter/paramedic staff members in the department. Fire department officials lobbied for referendum support, saying the additional positions are necessary to keep Beaver Dam safe as the city develops and its population ages.
"Tonight we have been embraced by the city of Beaver Dam," said firefighter/paramedic JD DuCharme. "They have taken some of the heaviness of their neighbors by voting yes on the referendum, and we as the fire department will continue to lift up tose same neighbors in their time of need."
Union vice president John Jatczak said the referendum passing brings a lot of relief to the firefighters and paramedics and he was impressed with the voters' response to the department's needs. He said the referendum won't solve all of their problems, but it will definitely help in a lot of different areas.
With the referendum’s approval, the finalized mill rate for the city budget will be $9.46 per $1,000 of property value, or $946 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. Were the referendum not approved, the mill rate would have been $9.09 per $1,000 of property value, or $909 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. The final difference with the referendum in 2021 is $37 on a $100,000 home.
The mill rate in 2020 was $9.58 per $1,000 of property value, or $958 on the value of a $100,000 home, so taxes would have been lower in 2021 with or without the referendum.
The net increase of expenses in the 2021 city budget for the new positions will be $428,362 after savings from overtime with the new positions. The expenses are expected to increase to about $600,000 in 2026.
The city will lose out on funds from the state’s expenditure restraint program, expected to be over $300,000, because of the referendum in 2022. The city’s fund balance will cover the loss. The referendum will not affect the state funding in 2021.
The Common Council approved forwarding the referendum question to voters over the summer. Some officials expressed concerns that the fire department did not do its due diligence and explore alternative options before heading into the serious prospect of a referendum to raise taxes.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
