Beaver Dam fire staffing referendum passes handily

Voters in the city of Beaver Dam approved a referendum by large margins to raise the tax levy and fund six new positions in the fire department in Tuesday's election.

Voters approved of the referendum by 5,127 "yes" votes to 2,591 “no” votes, or 66.43 percent approval to 33.57 percent disapproval.

The revenue from the referendum will cover six full-time firefighter/paramedic staff members in the department. Fire department officials lobbied for referendum support, saying the additional positions are necessary to keep Beaver Dam safe as the city develops and its population ages.

"Tonight we have been embraced by the city of Beaver Dam," said firefighter/paramedic JD DuCharme. "They have taken some of the heaviness of their neighbors by voting yes on the referendum, and we as the fire department will continue to lift up tose same neighbors in their time of need."

Union vice president John Jatczak said the referendum passing brings a lot of relief to the firefighters and paramedics and he was impressed with the voters' response to the department's needs. He said the referendum won't solve all of their problems, but it will definitely help in a lot of different areas.