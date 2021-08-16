 Skip to main content
Beaver Dam Golden Beavers
Beaver Dam Golden Beavers

Alex Soto

Beaver Dam receiver Alex Soto, 23, makes a catch over a defender during a recent practice.

Coach: Brock Linde, 2nd season (2-5)

Last season: The Golden Beavers went 2-5 in the spring season, however the last three losses to Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Fort Atkinson and Milton were all with a nine-point differential. A play here and there, and Beaver Dam could’ve been 4-3 instead, but instead Linde and company are trying to find ways their players to get over the hump and be successful.

He’s going to be missed: Carter Riesen was a drop-back passer that could sling it under Linde’s offense. With him gone leaves a giant hole at the quarterback position. Currently a former running back, sophomore Camron Mendoza, is replacing him in the single-wing formation, which is a run-happy scheme Linde is putting in place. Don’t be surprised if other players throw the ball either.

He’s back: Alex Soto returns after a spring season where he injured his shoulder in a 45-6 loss at Whitnall in Week 3. Before the injury, Soto was making strides as the Golden Beavers lead wide receiver. With a move to a run-game, Linde’s hoping it opens up the play-action pass as well as get him the ball other ways.

