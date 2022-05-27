Beaver Dam High School Class of 2022 looks to the future

Hundreds of students joined the ranks of alumni of the Beaver Dam High School on Friday night with hopes of making a difference as they move from high school students to future workers and leaders in the world.

The Class of 2022 was the first to have the option of 4K in the district and the first class to have attended Beaver Dam High School following the renovations. The class only had one year in the building prior to the pandemic, though, and has since had to deal with school shut downs, mandates and their junior prom being held in the parking lot.

The class of around 258 students graduated in the fieldhouse in the school. Among them were two additional chairs with flowers on them representing classmates who have passed away. The class motto is “The last of the elite,” and the class song is “22” by Taylor Swift.

Student speakers were Sadie De Vries, Ren Nickel and Karl Weidler, who shared their parting thoughts with classmates.

“No matter what we all choose to do after graduation, there is one constant found on all of our paths — amidst all the joy and excitement of our lives, we will experience times of hardship and confusion,” Weidler said.

“There will be times when you don’t know what is going on or what to do next, and times that you will question the decisions you have made up to that point, thinking ‘I don’t know,’ wondering if you made the right choice as an 18-year-old about what you want to do for the rest of your life.”

Weidler urged his fellow classmates to make mistakes and change their minds.

“It will all end up exactly how it is supposed to in the end, even if it may seem scary at the time,” Weidler said.

De Vries reminded her classmates that the future depends on people like them for the success or failure of the world.

“A smile, a wave, a conversation,” De Vries said. “I know this concept may sound basic at first, but I assure you it matters more than you think.”

De Vries told her classmates that they never know what someone else is going through, and that their actions truly could at least change a person’s day.

“Interestingly, seven billion people in the world today have had a different experience and set of activities — the fast food worker who foolishly messed up your McChicken,” De Vries joked. “Or, the irritation caused by the student parking lot after school. Or, perhaps the doctor who’s running 20 minutes behind, creating a wait time.”

“Instead of being angry and quick to judge, it is essential to remember that there is always more to everyone’s story. You never know what might have happened to that person before you interacted with them. Despite the way you are treated, staying lighthearted and kind can help someone get the encouragement that they need. The saying that you need to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes before you judge them really is true.”

Nickel said everyone was right about the four years in high school going fast.

“Taking the time to reflect on past years in school can really make you realize how fast time flies,” Nickel said. “Elementary school seemed like the longest six years of my life. It’s where we got our start. In kindergarten we were first introduced to many of the people we know today. Hours spent outside on the playground, providing us with the most stress-free days of our lives. Life was so simple, and yet all we wanted to do was grow up.”

“Use these last 13 years of school as a catalyst for your future,” Nickel said. “We have been taught so many valuable lessons to help us get through hard times in life. Even though you may never use Pythagorean Theorem in the real world, I’m sure you’ll find your way. So look around today and take in these last moments before we go our separate ways. Appreciate Beaver Dam High School one last time, because in the blink of an eye, it will all become a memory.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

