Beaver Dam man found guilty of burglarizing home

JUNEAU — A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of burglary on Thursday for stealing items from a Beaver Dam home in March.

Besides the felony count, Raul Contreras was also found guilty of possession of cocaine. Two misdemeanor counts were dismissed but read into the record.

Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger withheld sentencing and placed Contreras on probation for three years. As conditions of his probation, Contreras must serve 180 days in jail and pay $135 in restitution. He may not have contact or communication with the victim nor go upon the premise of the victim’s residence. He must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo an AODA assessment. He may not have a controlled substance without a prescription. He also may not drive a motor vehicle without a license.

According to the criminal complaint:

A Dodge County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a residential alarm in the town of Beaver Dam on March 14 at 8 a.m. The alarm company reported that a man arrived in a silver Audi, gained entry to the residence and tripped the alarms before running out of the home with something in his hands.

While the deputy was investigating the scene, Beaver Dam Police located the suspect. Contreras allegedly told the police that he thought his ex-wife lived there and had arrived with flowers but left when he found out it was not her home. The Beaver Dam Police did not find flowers, but found women’s clothes and money in Contreras’ car. A woman who lived in the home confirmed the clothes were missing from her dresser. It was determined that a hidden key on the property was used to access the home.

Cocaine was found in one of Contreras’ pockets, according to the complaint. Law enforcement checked his driving record, which showed his driver’s license was revoked.