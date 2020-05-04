Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 30-May 3, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 8:53 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an incident of disorderly conduct on Seippel Boulevard. The parties were cited and released separately.

Domestic incident — At 1:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a child custody disturbance on Wayland Street. The parties were counseled.

Trespassing — At 3:44 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of someone dumping large garbage items into store dumpsters at Jo-Ann Fabrics, 1645 N. Spring St.

Underage drinking — At 8:16 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of underage drinking on Center Street and found no underage party at the location.

Ordinance violation — At 10:16 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a large bonfire on Center Street.

Suspicious behavior — At 10:21 p.m. Friday, a caller reported people ringing doorbells and running on Grove Street.

Fight — At 2:34 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of 20 people fighting physically on Carroll Street. The area was checked.