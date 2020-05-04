Beaver Dam Police Beat: April 30-May 3, 2020

Disorderly conduct — At 8:53 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an incident of disorderly conduct on Seippel Boulevard. The parties were cited and released separately.
Domestic incident — At 1:12 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a child custody disturbance on Wayland Street. The parties were counseled.
Trespassing — At 3:44 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of someone dumping large garbage items into store dumpsters at Jo-Ann Fabrics, 1645 N. Spring St.
Underage drinking — At 8:16 p.m. Friday, police responded to a report of underage drinking on Center Street and found no underage party at the location.
Ordinance violation — At 10:16 p.m. Friday, police received a report of a large bonfire on Center Street.
Suspicious behavior — At 10:21 p.m. Friday, a caller reported people ringing doorbells and running on Grove Street.
Fight — At 2:34 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of 20 people fighting physically on Carroll Street. The area was checked.
Suspicious behavior — At 4:04 a.m. Saturday, a caller reported someone tried to enter their vehicle and the alarm went off. The caller did not see anyone. The area was checked.
Vandalism — At 10:17 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a racist slur drawn on the sidewalk in chalk on Jackson Street. It was washed away.
Fight — At 2:28 p.m. Saturday, police received a report of multiple people fighting outside on Lincoln Avenue. At 2:30 p.m., police responded to a report of people screaming and yelling inside a residence. Police made contact and the parties were counseled.
Unwanted person — At 5:34 p.m. Saturday, a caller reported an unwanted person was being verbal with staff at Park Plaza Pizza, 233 Front St. The suspect was escorted from the area.
Birthday sign — At 12:23 p.m. Sunday, a caller reported people were honking on South Lincoln Avenue. Someone had a sign out saying “honk, it’s my birthday.”
Harassment — At 5:23 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of two juveniles prank calling Burger King, 109 Frances Lane. Police spoke to the juveniles and their parents.
