Duck rescue — At 8:01 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of duckling stuck in a drain on Center Street. Nine were rescued.
Theft — At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, someone reported a purse and stroller stolen on Lakecrest Drive.
Vandalism — At 2:34 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported children egged her residence on Vincent Circle, and may also have thrown feces. They were to return to clean the mess. Their parents were notified and citations were to follow. It was part of an ongoing bullying issue with the caller's son.
Animal complaint — At 3:02 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported a neighbor's off-leash pitbull attacking her dog that was tied up outside on East Mill Street. The owner was cited for dog at large.
Neighbor dispute — At 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, a woman reported a neighbor intentionally slamming doors to wake up her children. The neighbor said the woman was knocking her garden fence over. They were both counseled.
Noise complaint — At 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of loud music and people on Roller Avenue. They were not loud when an officer arrived and said they were done for the night.
Battery — At 2:57 a.m. Wednesday, the hospital reported two men were in the emergency room for treatment after being assaulted by two suspects. The suspects were to be taken into custody when located.
Burglary — Early Wednesday morning, police responded to three break-ins. Two vehicles were stolen from Lidtke's. A window was broken and jewelry was stolen from a dermatologist's office. Peace Lutheran Church was broken into. Police said money was taken from all three. The vehicles were later found in the town.
Fight — At 6:03 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a fist fight between two men in the 1600 block of North Spring Street. Police made contact with the suspect and the victim. They issued citations for disorderly conduct.
Harassment — At 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, a woman came to the police department to report she was walking with children when a man in a truck yelled obscenities at them through a bullhorn. Police were to attempt to locate him.
Vandalism — At 10:07 p.m. Wednesday, a man reported an unknown person threw two beer bottles at his vehicle in the 400 block of North University Avenue, causing a small amount of damage.
Animal complaint — At 3:12 p.m. Thursday, a woman reported her dog was attacked at the dog park, 203 Fletcher Rd. An officer made contact with both parties. The other owner was warned and is no longer welcome at the dog park.
Family trouble — At 12:30 a.m. Friday, a woman reported a man threw beer on her and slapped her wrist in the 1800 block of North Center Street. Officers determined that she lied and that there was no evidence of injuries. There was a verbal argument. She was advised to leave the residence as the man did not want her there.
