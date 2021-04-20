Beaver Dam Police Department continues training and diversity efforts

Beaver Dam's police chief reports the city's police department have continued work to better train officers and recruit a more diverse force since the murder of George Floyd last year.

Police Chief John Kreuziger said that work has included policy review and changes, discussions of national incidents, more training and a diversity study with the United Way. The department also added an extra layer to the hiring process to help screen certain individuals out.

"You just can’t put your head in the sand or turn a blind eye to it," he said. "You have to listen to people and hear what they have to say."

Kreuziger said training has increased, including in response to incidents like the killing of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center this month, when a police officer shot a Black man, and police later claimed the officer meant to use her stun gun instead of a gun.

"Everyone of these situations, we have trained," Kreuziger said.

He said that the national incidents do affect police here, and it's important to talk about issues and think what can be done better. Kreuziger said law enforcement professionals are their own biggest critics, and it has created change in the police department.