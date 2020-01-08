Beaver Dam Police Department to consider body cams in wake of officer shooting

Beaver Dam will take another look at getting body cameras for its police officers in the aftermath of a high-profile trial.

On Tuesday, the city's police and fire commission discussed the recent trial of Rich Henke, who was found guilty of pointing a gun at an officer and of domestic disorderly conduct. The trial resulted from police response to a domestic call in October 2018.

Beaver Dam Police Officer Brian Linzenmeyer shot Henke in the leg after responding to the call. Linzenmeyer was placed on administrative leave and Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg found Linzenmeyer was justified following a Dodge County Sheriff's Office investigation.

The police had audio from squad car microphones, but officers do not use body cams in Beaver Dam, so there was no visual footage. Dodge County deputies do have body cams, as do officers in some other police agencies in the region.

Members of the police and fire commission wondered Tuesday if body cams could have been useful in aftermath of the shooting incident.

"I think the time is coming for the cameras," said Police Chief John Kreuziger. "I've been holding off for a couple years, but I'm seriously thinking about it. We will be looking into it over the next year."