Beaver Dam residents were already waiting outside some polling locations prior to the start of Election Day on Tuesday. The Grace Presbyterian polling site had gotten 25% of its registered voters in as of 10 a.m. to make for a busy day.

It was not the only polling location that saw an uptick over the primary with voting activity.

Chuck Stangl, who worked both elections, said that people were already lining up at the Watermark at 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Beaver Dam City Clerk Tracey Ferron said there were also many absentee ballots that came in before Election Day.

Dodge County voters out for the Election Day election 1.jpg election 2.jpg election 3.jpg election 4.jpg election 5.jpg election 6.jpg election 7.jpg election 8.jpg election 9.jpg election 10.jpg election 11.jpg election 12.jpg