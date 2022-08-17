Beaver Dam purchases land for stormwater quality pond

Beaver Dam City Council unanimously approved the purchase of land at its meeting Monday on which a stormwater quality pond will be built.

Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said the city’s permit with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources requires a number of ponds for phosphorus filtration. There are pipes on the city’s south side that empty into the Beaver Dam River which will now be directed into a new pond.

The council agreed to purchase 1.2 acres of vacant land along Pearl Street from Julie Tellier, Lori Gonzalez, Linda McDougal, Paul Roedl, and Kathi Scholz for the new stormwater management facility.

Funds for the $27,000 purchase are on hand in the city’s stormwater utility account.

In other business, Mayor Becky Glewen presented the City Council with a proposal to move forward on an agreement with a developer for 225 Front Street.

The city advertised for a request for proposals on July 7 for a redevelopment project at the building located in Beaver Dam’s Downtown TID 6 business district. One submittal was received.

Proposals required the creation of a sustainable long-lasting change at the property through the renovation of the existing building, or the demolition of the existing building with subsequent improvements to the open space. Proposals could include use of the existing building with the possibility of seeking grant funds ($20,000 maximum, 50% match required) from the city’s downtown exterior building improvement fund.

On a roll call vote, the City Council unanimously chose to have the city attorneys draft an agreement, and then bring it back to council for final approval.