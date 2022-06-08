Beaver Dam’s summer kick-off party moved to Beaver Dam High School

The summer kick-off party that had been scheduled to be held at Swan Park this evening has been moved to Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St. due to inclement weather.

The free event will feature family activities from 6 to 8 p.m. with a performance by Truly Remarkable Loon from 7 to 7:45 p.m. in the school’s auditorium.

Truly Remarkable Loon is a comedy juggler whose family show includes comedy, audience participation, a big dose of fun accompanied by a variety of technical juggling and balancing feats.

Those in attendance can explore activities that will be offered by the Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department and Beaver Dam Community Library this summer.

Other activities, which will be held in the commons area, will include: caricature artists, face painting, craft activities, free popcorn and prizes.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

