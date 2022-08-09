Beaver Dam School Board hires firm to study district buildings

The Beaver Dam Unified School District board of education unanimously approved hiring a firm to conduct a study of three of the district’s schools.

The facility study will be done on Beaver Dam Middle School, Washington Elementary and Wilson Elementary Schools. Anne-Marie Malkovich, director of business services for the Beaver Dam Unified School District, said the district received eight proposals.

The district approved a $15,000 contract with ISG, an engineering firm that has several offices in Wisconsin.

“They have extensive experience in K-12 facilities, including renovations of aging buildings, consolidation of schools and new construction,” Malkovich said.

Beaver Dam Middle School is 100 years old, while Washington is over 70 years old and Wilson is over 60 years old.

The package with ISG includes an educational adequacy assessment.

“They will look at our class sizes, room sizes, the facilities from an educational standpoint,” Malkovich said. “So not just a brick and mortar of the building itself but actually from an educational aspect.”