Beaver Dam Wendy's among restaurants caught up in federal child labor investigation

The Wendy's location in Beaver Dam was one of 99 restaurants suspected of violating federal child labor law.

According to a press release from the US Department of Labor, the department's wage and hour division conducted an investigation of Manna, Inc. of Louisville, Kentucky. The company is a franchisee of 99 Wendy's and Fazoli's locations in nine states that were the subject of the investigation. Manna is accused of violating child labor requirements by having 14- and 15-year-olds work outside of legally approved time frames and for more hours than allowed under the law.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

According to the department, the investigation found 446 minors worked before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on school nights, more than three hours on a school day or more than eight hours on a non-school day. Manna is expected to pay a $157,114 fine for the violations.

The department found that three minors were involved in the child labor violations at the Wendy's in Beaver Dam, 102 Frances Lane.