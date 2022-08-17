Outlook: Beaver Dam could’ve had a chance to finish in the middle of the pack of the Badger Large Conference this season, but an offseason injury to stud running back Gabe Klatt (above) has hindered the outlook. Klatt accounted for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Now a running-back-by-committee approach will happen with seniors Landon Semrau and Ozzy DeWees; juniors Bradyn Strachota, Kyler Keel, Avery Priewe, Boston Damon, Leo George; and sophomore Eli Bryant all seeing time in the backfield this season. Mendoza, who threw for 688 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 401 yards and two more touchdowns, will be expected to pick up the pieces and lead the Golden Beavers. Semrau is a returning linebacker with 68 tackles from last season to lead the defense.