Coach: Brock Linde, third season, 6-11 overall.
Last season: 4-6 overall, 3-4 Badger Large Conference, first-round playoff loss.
Outgoing: Jaden Barstow led the Golden Beavers with 126 tackles (40 solo) and was a second-team defensive back in the Badger Large. Offensive lineman Colton Fakes, fullback Nick Ludowese and receiver Alex Soto were all honorable mention in the Badger Large last season.
Returning: Junior Camron Mendoza, a Badger Large honorable mention quarterback, returns to lead the offense. Senior Hayden DeZarn, a Badger Large honorable mention lineman, will anchor the offensive line. Senior Michael Fox was a honorable mention defensive end last season with 37 tackles and three for loss.
Outlook: Beaver Dam could’ve had a chance to finish in the middle of the pack of the Badger Large Conference this season, but an offseason injury to stud running back Gabe Klatt (above) has hindered the outlook. Klatt accounted for 1,830 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. Now a running-back-by-committee approach will happen with seniors Landon Semrau and Ozzy DeWees; juniors Bradyn Strachota, Kyler Keel, Avery Priewe, Boston Damon, Leo George; and sophomore Eli Bryant all seeing time in the backfield this season. Mendoza, who threw for 688 yards and nine touchdowns while also rushing for 401 yards and two more touchdowns, will be expected to pick up the pieces and lead the Golden Beavers. Semrau is a returning linebacker with 68 tackles from last season to lead the defense.