 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Beloit Turner (3-0) at Lodi (3-0)

  • 0
Mason Lane

The Trojans and Blue Devils are two of four undefeated Capitol Conference teams thus far this season. So, this game could put one up for the title race with either Columbus (3-0) or Madison Edgewood (3-0). Lodi’s Mason Lane (above) led his team with two unanswered rushing touchdowns to beat Lakeside Lutheran 21-7 last week. He finished with three scores and 112 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Trojans dominated New Glarus/Monticello 27-12 to stay undefeated.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Explosion, fire at Beagles Bar & Grill in Lyndon Station

Beagles Bar and Grill, a tavern on Flint Street in downtown Lyndon Station, sustained an explosion during the early morning hours of Sep. 1. Lyndon Station Police Chief and Juneau County Emergency Management Director Jeremy Bonikowske is being assisted by four other agencies with the investigation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News