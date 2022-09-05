Beloit Turner (3-0) at Lodi (3-0)

The Trojans and Blue Devils are two of four undefeated Capitol Conference teams thus far this season. So, this game could put one up for the title race with either Columbus (3-0) or Madison Edgewood (3-0). Lodi’s Mason Lane (above) led his team with two unanswered rushing touchdowns to beat Lakeside Lutheran 21-7 last week. He finished with three scores and 112 rushing yards. Meanwhile, the Trojans dominated New Glarus/Monticello 27-12 to stay undefeated.