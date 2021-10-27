Best rifles of 2021

Field and Stream examined 2021’s best new lightweight rifles.

Here is a selected summary of what they found in lightweight and long-range rifles.

Browning X-Bolt Mountain ProA new carbon-fiber stock, spiral-fluted bolt, and spiral- fluted, lapped sporter-contour barrel keeps the rifle under 6 pounds, and Browning added its new Recoil Hawg muzzle brake, which reduces recoil up to 77% to take the sting out of shooting high-power rounds in such a lightweight rifle. Starts at $2,399.

Nosler M48 Mountain Carbon Rifle in 6.5

PRC and .280

Ackley ImprovedFor 2021, the company has added two new chamberings for the rifle: the 6.5 PRC and .280 Ackley Improved. Mountain Carbon rifles are built around Nosler’s Model 48 Action and feature a 24-inch Light Sendero Contour, carbon- fiber-wrapped, cut-rifled barrel that is glass and aluminum pillar bedded into a carbon- fiber aramid-reinforced Mountain Hunter Stock. This goes for $3,235.

J.P. Sauer s404 Synchro XTC

Camo Green