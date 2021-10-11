BETHANY (MARTIN) LOKKEN
Athlete
2001-2005
Bethany (Martin) Lokken was a three-sport athlete earning eight varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was the senior Female Athlete of the Year in 2005 and was awarded the Booster Club Tri-Sport Athlete Award, which recognized her participation in three varsity sports through her four years at Beaver Dam High School.
Lokken earned three varsity letters in volleyball as well as All-Wisconsin Little Ten Conference honors as a junior and senior. She was selected the Golden Beavers’ Most Valuable Plater after her junior year and as a senior led the team to the school’s first appearance at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. She was an All-State Honorable Mention as a senior and played in the Wisconsin High School Volleyball All-Star Game following her career.
In basketball, Lokken earned three varsity letters. She was selected to the Wisconsin Little Ten All-Conference team as well as the All-Daily Citizen team her junior and senior seasons.
Lokken also earned two varsity letters in softball. She helped lead her varsity teams to two Wisconsin Little Ten Conference championships during her junior and senior seasons, and to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament during her junior year. Bethany earned All-Conference honors as a senior and was also selected to the WIAA Academic All-State Team in 2005.
Lokken was also active in the National Honor Society, student council, and the marching band during her time with the Golden Beavers.
After graduation, Lokken played women’s volleyball at NCAA Division 1 student-athlete at Gardner-Webb University in North Carolina. She earned four varsity letters and became one of Gardner-Webb’s all-time kill leaders with 1,060 career kills. Lokken was the team captain and named to the Academic All-Conference Team four times during her collegiate career.
Since earning her college degree, Lokken remained active as a collegiate volleyball coach at Central Michigan University (2009-2011), at Gardner-Webb University (2011-2016), and since 2016, at the University of Toledo. In all three coaching stints, she’s successfully developed all-conference performers and played a key role in forming nationally ranked recruiting classes.