BETHANY (MARTIN) LOKKEN

Athlete

2001-2005

Bethany (Martin) Lokken was a three-sport athlete earning eight varsity letters in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She was the senior Female Athlete of the Year in 2005 and was awarded the Booster Club Tri-Sport Athlete Award, which recognized her participation in three varsity sports through her four years at Beaver Dam High School.

Lokken earned three varsity letters in volleyball as well as All-Wisconsin Little Ten Conference honors as a junior and senior. She was selected the Golden Beavers’ Most Valuable Plater after her junior year and as a senior led the team to the school’s first appearance at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. She was an All-State Honorable Mention as a senior and played in the Wisconsin High School Volleyball All-Star Game following her career.

In basketball, Lokken earned three varsity letters. She was selected to the Wisconsin Little Ten All-Conference team as well as the All-Daily Citizen team her junior and senior seasons.