Betty Apr 22, 2023 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Big-city author not far from being that small town Portage girl Elizabeth Eulberg, who grew up in Portage, is a full-time bestselling author living in London now. Former Beaver Dam School Board member identified as motorcycle crash victim James Jansen, 58, a former Beaver Dam Unified School District Board of Education member, was the man who died in a motorcycle accident on Friday. Options presented for Madison-Dells highway study Alternatives for all interchanges are being explored along the nearly 70-mile Interstate 39/90/94 corridor from just south of Madison to the W… Beaver Dam motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in the town of Hubbard On April 14, at approximately 6:11 pm, Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 33 near Noble R… McDonald's is upgrading its burgers. Here's what to know. McDonald's is rolling out a series of changes designed to improve its signature burgers.