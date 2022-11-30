Bird feeding can be entertaining endeavor

A pileated woodpecker came to Bob Ross’ bird feeding station in rural Dane County last week. It hung around for 25 minutes, seemingly watching other birds and once in a while it would swoop down beneath a hopper feeder and pick up dropped bits.

Ross owns Wild Birds Unlimited in Middleton and uses his home feeding station to find out what foods local birds like and also for pleasure of watching bird antics.

Having just helped unload nine tons of feed a supplier delivered, about 60% black oil dried fruit tells us what most birds devour. That’s a lot of munching to get all those single seeds out because most birds eat just the seed, not the entire dried fruit encasing the seed. That would be akin an animal eating a peanut fruit, shell and all.

“The woodpecker seemed leery and would turn his head and watch other birds feed, finally coming in to feed at a suet station. We have an old, not-long-for-this-world, cherry tree this bird loves to peck at,” Ross said. “He has three large holes in the tree. Just watching the size of the chips he takes from the tree is amazing.”

Note that Bob determined this was a male, which is another observation many who feed birds make. Woodpeckers, other than red-headed species, are relatively easy to separate by gender. The hairy and downy females have no red, while red-bellied and pileated males have more red than the female members.

Most who feed birds put the feed out to help the birds through cold weather. In addition, watching bird activity is enjoyable and educational to learn things that may not be written in feeding guides.

“It was neat to see this largest of woodpeckers at the feeder and then the downy, hairy, and red-breasted woodpeckers came in and we had all four of the common woodpeckers in this region at one time,” Ross said.

Ross has four male bluebirds that come daily for dried meal worms, which he layers in some hopper feeders. He’s waiting for evening grosbeaks to show up on their irruption visit to Wisconsin this winter.

Anyone seen any of these giant finches in southern Wisconsin this season or during the last decade for that matter?

It’s interesting to pick a unique bird marking, like a tail-less tufted titmouse, and then use this as a clue as to how often this particular bird within a species comes for food, picks up a seed, leaves to take the single seed from a dried black oil sunflower fruit and then comes back for another morsel.

Jean Ruhser, a retired biology professor at UW-La Crosse, lives in La Crosse County and has had a white-throated sparrow stay most of the winter and takes food.

“We’ve had a fox sparrow and eastern towhees do the same," he said. "Add robins, mourning doves, and red-winged blackbirds to that list. Jean is hoping to see evening grosbeaks if the birds swing west in Wisconsin, too.

I’ve had this white-throated species, too, but only once this season in Iowa County.

Some birds, particularly ground feeders, like to leave with their meal and perch and eat elsewhere. Deciduous, as well as evergreen trees, work as eating locations. Plant some shrubs or trees if need be for next winter or just pile some limbs and brush near the station right now. They don’t have to be upright plants.

Watching birds feed will help to determine what food is best to attract the birds you’re most interested in viewing, recording, and photographing. Mixed bags of feed will do the same, but it takes noticing what disappears first and sometimes what’s left and not eaten at all.