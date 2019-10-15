In the convoluted script that has so far been Major League Baseball's 2019 postseason, there has been more twists and turns than a Stephen King novel, and as the storyline continues, the plot only thickens.
Halloween has come early this postseason, with treats galore for the Washington Nationals and their fans, and nothing but tricks for the opposition.
To recap, in the National League Wild Card game between the Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee held a 3-1 lead heading into the bottom of the eighth. With the Brewers bullpen ranked among the best in baseball, what could go wrong? Welcome to Halloween, Washington Nationals style.
Trick or treat?
In brief, the first trick involved a disruption of the back end of the Brewers bullpen when closer Josh Hader was called upon to open the eighth. The second trick was not taking him out when he got into trouble, and the third and final trick was a misplayed ball by Milwaukee's right fielder that allowed the tying and go-ahead runs to score. End of story. Or is it?
Fresh off their stunning NL Wild Card win over Milwaukee, Washington, in the minds of most, now assumed the role of the sacrificial lamb in the NL Division Series against the formidable Los Angeles Dodgers, who led the league with 106 wins.
In truly shocking fashion, the cloak and dagger Nationals somehow managed to beat the unbeatable Dodgers on their home turf in this best-of-5 thriller, winning the series 3-2. Once again it was trick or treat in the deciding game as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts mysteriously took a page from the Brewers failed script, this time trotting out starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw to open the eighth with Los Angeles up 3-1. How's that for a spooky coincidence?
Cutting to the chase, Kershaw threw two pitches -- back-to-back sliders that resulted in back-to-back home runs to tie the score. Only now did Roberts go to his bullpen. A side note to Postseason managers everywhere; go with what got you there.
Tied 3-3 in the 11th inning, Washington quickly untied it, as Howie Kendrick unloaded a monstrous grand slam to dead center field, turning LA's dream season into a season-ending nightmare.
With their victory in the NLDS, the Nationals advanced to the NL Championship Series for the first time in franchise history. Just one step away from the World Series, they now faced the fabled St Louis Cardinals. Once again they were given little chance to win, but the tricks and treats would continue.
Opening in St Louis, Washington's veteran hurler Anibal Sanchez took a no-hitter into the eighth as the Nationals silenced both the Cardinals and their critics. Then in Game 2, it was more of the same as Washington took a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.
Heading back to D.C. for Game 3, Washington's starting pitcher Stephan Strasburg kept St Louis in check, downing the Cardinals 8-1. Up 3-0 in the series, checkmate now appeared inevitable.
Then on Tuesday night, the Nationals punched their ticket to the world series. Washington scored seven runs in the first inning and held on for a 7-4 victory.
Next up is a World Series matchup with either the New York Yankees or the Houston Astros.
Trick or treat? Either way you've got to tip your cap to the Washington Nationals.
