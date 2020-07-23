BLOMBERG COLUMN: Opening Day still a good option amidst spiking COVID-19 cases?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Today, barring a last minute reversal, is Opening Day in Major League Baseball. In any other year I'd have the pennants flying and the porch rails trimmed with bunting in honor of the occasion. For me, Opening Day is a holiday, one I look forward to through the ice and snow of winter.

But this year is different. The holiday spirit simply isn't there.

Right off the bat I held high hopes for the upcoming season. This was the year I would travel to Citi Field in New York to be on hand as my favorite cousin-in-law, Jerry Koosman, had his number retired by the Mets.

This was the year of “the big trade” that brought David Price and Mookie Betts to my beloved Los Angeles Dodgers, all but guaranteeing a World Series title. This was the year I would go to Cooperstown to attend Derek Jeter's induction ceremony into Baseball's Hall of Fame.

But most importantly, this was the year my 5-year old grandson would begin tee ball, and grandpa was looking forward to his very first practice as much as he was. However, none of that happened. The advent of the coronavirus pandemic changed all that, as it has changed every aspect of all our lives.