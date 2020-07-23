BLOMBERG COLUMN: Opening Day still a good option amidst spiking COVID-19 cases?

Today, barring a last minute reversal, is Opening Day in Major League Baseball. In any other year I'd have the pennants flying and the porch rails trimmed with bunting in honor of the occasion. For me, Opening Day is a holiday, one I look forward to through the ice and snow of winter.
But this year is different. The holiday spirit simply isn't there.
Right off the bat I held high hopes for the upcoming season. This was the year I would travel to Citi Field in New York to be on hand as my favorite cousin-in-law, Jerry Koosman, had his number retired by the Mets.
This was the year of “the big trade” that brought David Price and Mookie Betts to my beloved Los Angeles Dodgers, all but guaranteeing a World Series title. This was the year I would go to Cooperstown to attend Derek Jeter's induction ceremony into Baseball's Hall of Fame.
But most importantly, this was the year my 5-year old grandson would begin tee ball, and grandpa was looking forward to his very first practice as much as he was. However, none of that happened. The advent of the coronavirus pandemic changed all that, as it has changed every aspect of all our lives.
It's hard for me to even recognize our country now. With over 40 states reporting dramatic spikes in positive tests and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus, "We the people" are in a world of trouble.
As Wisconsin continues its campaign against the coronavirus, as bad as things are, we have so far been spared the absolute horrors of the COVID-19 global pandemic. But will that trend continue?
As of Tuesday, according to Fox 47 News, over 44,000 Wisconsinites have tested positive for the coronavirus. Like many other affected states, our numbers have been slowly climbing.
For the past week Wisconsin has seen an average of 889 positive tests per day, a significant rise from previous weeks. By comparison, at the other end of the spectrum, Florida has been averaging over 10,000 new cases each day! Other surging states show similar numbers.
In a sport devoted to numbers and statistics, pushing ahead with a Major League Baseball season during a global pandemic in which thousands of Americans fall victim daily, just doesn't add up. How can you play baseball when outside the chalk lines so many people are sick and dying?
This past week I watched a dozen or so exhibition games on the MLB Network. I was struck by how lifeless they were — no fans, empty stadiums. The players and coaches were somber, many wearing protective face masks. Like all of us, they are worried. Every MLB organization has been touched by the pandemic with several teams reporting multiple players and staff testing positive. If you were in their cleats, wouldn't you be worried?
As the games play on not everyone is playing ball. Citing concerns for health and safety, many ballplayers have opted out for 2020. Many others are still unsure of what to do, torn between their love of the game and team loyalty, and the lives and well-being of their families.
In my mind there is no confusion. When it comes to sports and people's lives, now is not the time to be playing games. We have a much bigger opponent to beat.
