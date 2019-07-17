On July 10, the Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187 baseball team played host to Baraboo Post 26 in an early evening game at Veterans Park.
It was quite simply a picture perfect day for baseball; blue, sunny skies, and a game time temperature of 80 degrees with just a hint of a cool breeze dancing across the diamond. And so, as a gorgeous summer day faded softly into a gorgeous summer night, the Dells’ nine took the field as Baraboo's lead-off man stepped to the plate.
After suffering a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the Post 26 at the recent Baraboo Summer Classic Tournament, the Post 187 was itching for some payback. To that end they sent the young right-hander John Flores to the mound.
Right off the bat, Baraboo struck for four runs on two hits as Flores struggled with his control, hitting three batters while walking one. In their quest for payback, Post 187 was falling deeper in debt.
In the Dells half of the first, Will Michalsky eased the team's burden by drawing a lead-off walk, stealing second and advancing to third on a passed ball. He would later score to cut Baraboo's lead to 4-1. By all appearances, the team was back in business as the second batter, Flores, made it to second with nobody out. However, the next three Dells batters were retired, two by strikeout, to end the threat.
Right back in the old ball game, Post 187 took the field once again with high hopes. All they had to do was set down the Bandits and get the sticks going, but instead it was their high hopes that were quickly set down as the Dells’ pitching woes continued.
On the heels of a lead-off walk and yet another hit batsman, back-to-back doubles led to a pair of runs, making the score 6-1. Baraboo would tack on another run in the top of the third, but the Dells would counter with a run of their own in the home half of the inning. After three complete the score stood at 7-2 in favor of Baraboo.
Having relieved Flores after 2 1/3 innings, Dylan Conroy held Post 26 scoreless for three frames. Meanwhile, the Dells offense continued to chip away, scoring one in the fifth and two in the sixth to pull within striking distance at 7-5.
Unfortunately, that would be as close as they would get as a seven-run Baraboo seventh buried the Dells in an avalanche of their own making, with numerous walks, wild pitches and a costly error sealing their fate.
In the team's last gasp Post 187 could do little, going down 1-2-3 to gift-wrap a 14-5 victory for Post 26.
For the Dells, in terms of offense, Dylan Anchor was 2-for-4, while Michalsky went 1-for-2 with a walk and hit by pitch, scoring 2 runs. Batting in the ninth spot, Mike Mitchell went 1-for-1, reaching base on an error and a walk and also scored twice. In all, nine Dells batters struck out, with four looking.
Defensively, Post 187 committed 3 errors while three pitchers combined for three strike outs, eight walks, seven hit batsmen and 10 hits for 14 runs.
Too many walks, too many miscues and far too many hits and runs. With Class A Regionals beginning Friday in West Salem, Post 187 has its work cut out for them. In this double elimination event there is very little room for error. A single run might be the difference between victory and defeat.
For the Dells to win Regionals and advance to State, pitching and defense must be sharp as tacks, while the offense must strike at a moment's notice, taking advantage of every scoring opportunity.
In that regard, having the entire roster on hand would certainly help.
