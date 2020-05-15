Blood Drive scheduled for June 23

The Columbus Red Cross Blood Coordinators will hold a blood drive on June 23 at the Zion Lutheran Church, 812 Western Ave., Columbus.
The Red Cross has implemented the following safety precautions:
- All donors, volunteers, and Red Cross staff are required to wear a mask and these masks will be provided for anyone needing one.
- All donors will have temperatures taken as they enter the drive and anyone with a temperature of 99.5 will be asked to leave.
- All chairs and donor beds are spaced 6 feet apart, there is hand sanitizer at the registration.
- Health history and canteen areas, gloves are also provided for donors, and all food is pre-packaged.
- No children or other adults will be allowed to accompany the donor.
Appointments are encouraged, this will help implement a Rapid Pass to keep wait time to a minimum. For appointments, call 800-733-2767, or 920-623-4776.
