Blush Mar 25, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Video captures sweet moment between Dodge County sheriff's dog and his handler The video on Tek's last day as a law enforcement dog has gone viral. Madison-area man on 'Wheel of Fortune' Monday night said taping was a whirlwind Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never … Owners of popular Fremont cheese factory found dead; son reported in custody David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found inside their town of Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and a TV station reported their so… Reedsburg man claims $1.5M lottery jackpot A $1.5 million Megabucks jackpot winning ticket was bought by a Reedsburg man with the prize claimed this week, the Wisconsin Lottery announce… One killed in traffic crash on US Highway 151 on-ramp in Beaver Dam At 12:26 am, a traffic crash on US Highway 151 on-ramp at County Highway B, in the Township of Beaver Dam, resulted in the fatality of a 64 ye…