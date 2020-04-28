BNR Games in empty stadiums better than nothing

e think it’s safe to say that, after more than a month of no games and no tournaments, sports fans were starving for news.

Thursday night’s first round of the 2020 NFL Draft – not a game, just teams picking players to play in games at a later date – had a record combined average audience of 15.6 million viewers for coverage on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, and digital channels, the NFL announced Friday. The viewership shattered the old record of 12.4 million viewers, set in 2014.

We miss our live sporting events. We miss them even more because we’re stuck inside, watching reruns of Super Bowl XLV, or of final rounds of The Masters from previous years.

We also miss going to the ballpark, to the arena, to the stadium. But that is something we will probably not get back at the same time we can have the live events.

There’s the all-too-real possibility that our favorite spectator sports will have to be played in front of no fans, that sports leagues and tours will be able to clear the players to play well before communities will be able to open the venues to let the fans watch in person.

If that’s our only option, we will take it.