 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bob (bonded with Baxter)

Bob (bonded with Baxter)

  • Updated
Bob (bonded with Baxter)

Hi there swell person, I'm Bob! I'm a nice middle-aged cat who is a bit on the reserved side at... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News